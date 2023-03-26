Falana declares support for live telecast of presidential election tribunal proceedings

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), has backed the proposals for the live telecast of the presidential election petition tribunal proceedings.

The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, had during the week demanded the live broadcast of the tribunal’s proceedings.

Falana, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, agreed with the NBA president, saying such action would improve the reputation of the judiciary and ensure a transparent process.

He said: “I have always campaigned for that and that is the trend in Africa. In Ghana and Kenya, the proceedings are televised because judges should have nothing to hide. They should invite the media and the members of the public.

READ ALSO: ‘INEC has nothing to hide on presidential election,’ Yakubu tells Labour Party

“Once there is order in the court, everybody should be part of it. We are all part of the election and so the decision of the court on the election should not be shrouded in secrecy.

“It is in the interest of our judges, and the public. And again, it enhances the credibility of the judiciary.

“I am very sure that the suggestion will be seriously considered.”

