Nigeria In One Minute
Falana faults Nigerian govt’s decision to establish grazing reserves across country
Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has criticised the decision of the Federal Government regarding the establishment of grazing reserves in 25 states in the country.
Falana made this call during a guest appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.
He said, “We’ve gone beyond this stage of looking for grazing routes. As far as the law is concerned, the President cannot, (with profound respect), be talking of looking for grazing routes in 2021, Nigeria.
“The Northern Governors Forum, the Southern Governors Forum, and even the Miyetti Allah group have all come to a conclusion that open grazing is obsolete”, he said.
Read also: Falana laments, says injustice entrenched under Buhari’s govt
Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved recommendations of a committee to review “with dispatch,” 368 grazing sites, across 25 states in the country, “to determine the levels of encroachment.”
Among other things, the Committee recommended the production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on Grazing Reserves and operations.
This comes as the nation battles insecurity, including farmer-herder clashes.
However, many political observers believe ranching is better.
“We need a national resolution of this crisis. We need a scientific solution. We need a modern solution to this problem,” Falana said, noting, that “state governors are already investing in ranching”.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...