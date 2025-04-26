Falana faults Rivers sole administrator’s attendance at NEC meeting

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has sharply criticised the Federal Government for permitting the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), to participate in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

Ibas was present at the 149th session of the NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, held at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

This is a development that has sparked constitutional concerns.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, Falana described the attendance of the Sole Administrator at the council meeting as a “clear violation” of the Nigerian Constitution. He stressed that the NEC, as established by law, is composed strictly of elected governors, along with other statutory members, and does not recognize the position of a sole administrator.

“During the NEC meeting, where elected governors were presided over by the Vice President, the Rivers Sole Administrator showed up,” Falana said. “When you examine the Constitution, there is no provision for a sole administrator in this body. The NEC is a constitutional institution made up of elected governors who are meant to advise the President on critical national economic policies. This attendance is not just irregular; it is unconstitutional.”

Drawing parallels with historical precedents, Falana recalled that during Nigeria’s First Republic, there were exceptional instances of civilian appointments under the National Economic Emergency Act. However, he pointed out, even those appointments were rooted in specific legislation and did not undermine the constitutional framework governing bodies like the NEC.

“They [the Federal Government] behave as though they can act outside the law and face no consequences,” Falana remarked.

The senior lawyer’s criticism comes amid growing concerns about constitutional violations and executive overreach at various levels of government, especially concerning the management of the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

