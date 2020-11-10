Falana knocks FG over planned prosecution of #EndSARS campaigners

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), said on Monday the Federal Government was being misled into prosecuting the promoters of the #EndSARS movement in the country.

In a statement he personally signed, the lawyer also accused the government of failing to provide security for the youths campaigning against police brutality in Nigeria.

He said there was no connection between the youths calling for socio-economic reforms and the hoodlums that went on moronic rampage in many states across the country.

He described the hoodlums that looted and destroyed several properties during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests as “products of the decadent and neo-liberal economic policy of the federal government.”

Falana said: “During the #EndSARS protests, the federal government conceded the fundamental right of Nigerian youths to protest peacefully.

‘’The protests were generally peaceful. Unfortunately, the police did not provide security for the protesters as required by the law. Hence, hoodlums took over the protests.

“By the way, the hoodlums are products of the decadent and neo-liberal economic policy of the Federal Government. There is no nexus between the #EndSARS protesters and the hoodlums.

“It is unfortunate that the government is being misled as usual. They should go ahead and charge the #EndSARS protesters in a criminal court if there is any scintilla of evidence indicting them.

“We have travelled through this dangerous route before to the detriment of national development.”

