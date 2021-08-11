Politics
Falana laments, says injustice entrenched under Buhari’s govt
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has decried what he described as the widespread injustice being perpetuated under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Falana made this assertion while alluding to the decision of the Federal Government to extradite Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, from the Benin Republic to Nigeria.
He juxtaposed it with the case of the embattled police officer, Abba Kyari, with the authorities adhering to the rule of the law in his wrangle with a convicted fraudster, Hushpuppi.
Falana, who spoke during an interview with BBC Yoruba, noted that the present administration’s injustice is obvious which was why he was against the quick extradition of Kanu to Nigeria.
“The Benin government made its Nigerian counterpart understand that its country is not lawless. They insisted on following the due legal processes and said without going to court, they cannot hand over Igboho to you.
“This is how it should be under the law; the judge will scrutinise Nigeria’s extradition request from Cotonou to Abuja.
READ ALSO: Falana charges Nigerian govt on prosecution of 400 Boko Haram suspects
“That was why I criticised the hasty transfer of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria. Now, the same Government wants Abba Kyari to go to court before he is transferred to the United States. And this is what the government should have done in the case of Kanu.
“There are too many injustices in Nigeria and this is not good,” Falana railed.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Igboho is currently undergoing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic after he was arrested at an airport.
This was while attempting to travel to Germany after he fled Nigeria to the Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).
