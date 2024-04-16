News
Falana rejects capital punishment, calls for focus on root causes
Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has weighed in on the debate surrounding capital punishment, calling it an ineffective solution that ignores the root of societal problems.
Falana, a prominent figure in Nigerian law, rejected the notion that capital punishment acts as a deterrent, arguing it fails to address the underlying issues that lead to crime.
The activist spoke on Monday during a virtual programme to mark the 10th anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction organised by Women Radio 91.7fm.
On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state and abducted about 276 students.
Commenting on adopting capital punishment for kidnappers as recommended by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Falana said the suggestion is “diversionary”.
Read Also: Kano APC reverses Ganduje’s suspension, sacks ward leaders involved
“We do not subscribe to any form of capital punishment because it has never addressed the root cause of the problems it is meant to address,” he stated.
The statement comes amidst discussions on how to tackle rising crime rates in Nigeria. Some have advocated for harsher penalties, including the death penalty, particularly for crimes like kidnapping.
Falana, however, offered a different perspective. He suggests that focusing on corruption, a major issue in Nigeria, might be a more productive approach. “While I think it is a diversionary suggestion,” he said, referring to calls for capital punishment for kidnappers, “other Nigerians would prefer that we recommend capital punishment for the criminality that leads to corruption.”
Falana further highlighted the hypocrisy of advocating for harsher punishments for some crimes while ignoring others.
“Those who are making suggestions that kidnappers be shot at would also not want to extend that to those who loot the treasury, sometimes to the tune of over N100 billion,” he pointed out, referencing the vast sums embezzled through corruption.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...