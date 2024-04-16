Falana rejects capital punishment, calls for focus on root causes

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has weighed in on the debate surrounding capital punishment, calling it an ineffective solution that ignores the root of societal problems.

Falana, a prominent figure in Nigerian law, rejected the notion that capital punishment acts as a deterrent, arguing it fails to address the underlying issues that lead to crime.

The activist spoke on Monday during a virtual programme to mark the 10th anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction organised by Women Radio 91.7fm.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state and abducted about 276 students.

Commenting on adopting capital punishment for kidnappers as recommended by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Falana said the suggestion is “diversionary”.

“We do not subscribe to any form of capital punishment because it has never addressed the root cause of the problems it is meant to address,” he stated.

The statement comes amidst discussions on how to tackle rising crime rates in Nigeria. Some have advocated for harsher penalties, including the death penalty, particularly for crimes like kidnapping.

Falana, however, offered a different perspective. He suggests that focusing on corruption, a major issue in Nigeria, might be a more productive approach. “While I think it is a diversionary suggestion,” he said, referring to calls for capital punishment for kidnappers, “other Nigerians would prefer that we recommend capital punishment for the criminality that leads to corruption.”

Falana further highlighted the hypocrisy of advocating for harsher punishments for some crimes while ignoring others.

“Those who are making suggestions that kidnappers be shot at would also not want to extend that to those who loot the treasury, sometimes to the tune of over N100 billion,” he pointed out, referencing the vast sums embezzled through corruption.

