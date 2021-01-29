Falana states why it’ll be difficult to arrest Sunday Igboho

Famous human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has stated why it will be difficult to arrest popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho for issuing an ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate Igangan, Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Falana who was speaking on Friday as guest of a Channels TV programme said that the failure of the Federal Government to take actions when some Northern Governors repatriated Almajiris back to their home states shows that the issue of security in Nigeria is being politicized.

Speaking further during the TV programme, Falana also recalled that the government did not deem it necessary to arrest a Northerner who once asked Igbos living in the North to quit, saying, “it is going to be difficult and inequitable to go for Sunday Igboho.”

READ ALSO: Falana faults appointment of new service chiefs, says Buhari’s action illegal

Falana further added that; “President Muhammadu Buhari has just said he’s not going to politicize the issue of security.

“But the security situation in this country is already politicized. We do not have the same standard. That’s why we run into problems.

“When governors, recently in some states in the North, forcefully removed Almajiris and deported them back to their States of Origin, nobody protested on their behalf.

“If you do not protect the interest of Almajiris, why will you protect the interest of herders in any part of the country? This is why we have to maintain the same standard at all times and operate under the rule of law,” Falana submitted.

Join the conversation

Opinions