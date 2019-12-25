FALANA TO BUHARI: Since you’ve embraced rule of law, also release El-Zakzaky, others

A human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has called on the Nigerian government to also release the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Elzakzaky, his wife, Zeinat and others granted bail by courts.

He made the call while reacting to the release of Omoyele Sowore and a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), by the Nigerian government.

He said that since the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has “embraced the rule of law” that it should also release El-Zakzaky and other Nigerians who have been granted bail by courts but were yet to be released.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, had ordered the DSS to release Sowore and Dasuki, saying the decision was in compliance with the bail granted the two men by the court.

But Falana, who is lawyer to Sowore, the RevolutionNow convener, in a statement on Tuesday said:

“Since the (Muhammadu) Buhari administration has now embraced the rule of law, Mr Malami should ensure that the valid and subsisting orders of all courts are obeyed in accordance with section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We call on the Federal Government to release other political detainees and criminal suspects in line with valid and subsisting orders of courts.

“In particular, we request the Federal Government to liaise with the Kaduna State government to withdraw the charge filed against Sheikh Ibraheem Elzakzaky and his wife, Mrs Zeinat Elzakzaky who have been detained since December 14, 2015.

“By ordering the release of Colonel Dasuki pursuant to the orders of courts, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has jettisoned the reactionary position that national security takes precedence over the rule of law.

