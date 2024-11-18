Falana urges FG to reinstate Baruwa as NURTW president, cites court judgments

Renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to reinstate Tajudeen Baruwa as the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in line with court rulings affirming his leadership.

Falana issued his appeal in a statement titled “FG Should Restore Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa As President Of NURTW Without Delay,” directed to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He urged the authorities to “ensure strict compliance with the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal,” which confirmed Baruwa as the legitimate leader of the union.

Falana recounted the events of August 28, 2023, when armed assailants reportedly stormed the NURTW national secretariat in Abuja. “A gang of armed thugs invaded the national secretariat of the NURTW in Abuja. Tragically, one of the security personnel guarding the premises was killed during the invasion,” he said.

Following the invasion, Baruwa and 21 others, including three other national officers of the union, were arrested by the police. They faced charges of alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace. The accused were subsequently detained at the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad facility in Guzape, Abuja.

Falana alleged that the attackers forcibly seized the secretariat and orchestrated Baruwa’s removal as the union’s president.

Baruwa sought legal redress, and on March 11, 2024, the National Industrial Court ruled in his favor. “The court confirmed Comrade Baruwa and members of his Executive as the elected leaders of the NURTW,” Falana noted.

This judgment was challenged at the Court of Appeal but was dismissed on November 8, 2024. Falana stated, “The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and confirmed the judgment of the National Industrial Court, recognising Comrade Baruwa as the President of the NURTW.”

Falana stressed the finality of the court’s rulings, asserting that they must be respected.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is restored to his office in strict compliance with the rulings,” Falana urged.

He warned that ignoring the rulings could erode public confidence in Nigeria’s legal system. “Justice delayed is justice denied. It is time for the Federal Government to act decisively and restore Comrade Baruwa to his rightful position,” Falana said.

While Baruwa awaits reinstatement, the NURTW has elected a new president. On November 10, 2024, Musiliu Akinsanya, widely known as MC Oluomo, was declared the new national president. Akinsanya ran unopposed in an election held at the union’s Zonal Secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun Road, with delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti states participating.

The election of Akinsanya has added another layer of complexity to the leadership tussle within the union, further underscoring the urgency of resolving the dispute in line with the rule of law.

