Falana urges INEC to finetune strategies, demands prosecution of electoral offenders

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Monday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rework its strategies ahead of this weekend’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the country.

Falana, who made the call on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, lamented that last month’s presidential and National Assembly elections were marred by violence, thuggery and manipulation of results.

He also demanded the prosecution of those arrested by security agents for undermining the elections.

The lawyer said: “The presidential and national assembly elections were marred by insecurity in many places, late arrival of materials, violence, thuggery, and manipulation of the results.

“INEC has admitted that there were logistics and technological challenges. That is the way INEC has put it. Nobody is saying the elections were perfectly conducted.

“There were challenges. What we may therefore have to address and that is the issue that will come up before the court is the degree of crises that occurred with respect to the elections.

“INEC would have to go back to the drawing table to finetune its strategies. I think that is an admission on the part of INEC that all did not go down well. What we may have to do therefore is to learn from the experience.

“It is unfortunate that those in the political class have largely shown that they are not really prepared to allow democracy to survive in Nigeria.”

