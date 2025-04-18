Falana urges Tinubu to sack Rivers sole administrator for violating presidential directive

Prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately remove Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) as Sole Administrator of Rivers State, accusing him of flouting presidential orders.

Falana’s demand follows alleged violations of the Official Gazette dated March 18, 2025, which established the State of Emergency in Rivers State. The senior advocate argued that Ibas has overstepped his mandate by making unilateral decisions without presidential regulations.

“It is common knowledge that President Bola Tinubu has not issued any Regulation for the operation of the Sole Administrator,” Falana stated on Thursday. “But, the Sole Administrator has made appointments and removed officials appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.”

The legal luminary emphasized that Ibas’ actions constitute contempt of presidential authority: “By treating the orders of President Bola Tinubu with contempt, the Sole Administrator has compounded the illegality of his appointment. The Sole Administrator ought to be removed without any further delay.”

President Tinubu had appointed the retired naval chief on March 18, 2025, following his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. The move saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and state assembly members, citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution.

The development comes as the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Rivers State summoned Ibas for a “comprehensive interactive session” in Abuja, indicating growing scrutiny of his administration.

Ibas, who served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021, hails from Cross River State where he received his early education. His current role in Rivers State has now become a subject of national controversy, with legal experts questioning the constitutional basis of his recent administrative decisions.

The presidency is yet to respond to Falana’s demands as tensions continue to simmer in the oil-rich state. Political observers suggest the unfolding situation may test the limits of emergency powers under Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

