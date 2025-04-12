Falana warns Akpabio against using police in feud with Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan

Renowned human rights advocate and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has issued a strong caution to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urging him not to weaponize state institutions in his ongoing dispute with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

Falana’s statement follows a formal petition Akpabio submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of defamation and incitement.

The Senate President is calling for her prosecution over remarks she allegedly made during a political rally, including claims of an assassination plot which Akpabio described as “entirely false, unfounded, and politically motivated.”

But in a characteristically firm response issued on Friday, Falana challenged the basis of the petition, describing the matter as a civil dispute, not a criminal offense. He warned against using the machinery of the state to stifle dissent or silence political criticism.

“This matter does not warrant criminal prosecution,” Falana stated, citing the landmark 1985 Court of Appeal ruling in Arthur Nwankwo v The State, which set a precedent for protecting freedom of speech in democratic societies. Quoting the late Justice Olajide Olatawura, he reminded public officials that criticism, even when harsh, is a cornerstone of democratic accountability.

“Let us not diminish from the freedom gained from our colonial masters by resorting to laws enacted by them to suit their purpose,” Falana said. “Those in public office should not be intolerant of criticism. Where a writer exceeds the bounds, there should be a resort to the law of libel.”

He called on Akpabio to pursue any grievances through a civil libel suit, rather than invoking criminal charges — a move Falana warned could be interpreted as an abuse of power.

“The freedom of expression enshrined in our Constitution must be defended, especially in the political arena where robust debate is essential,” Falana added, cautioning against what he described as a dangerous trend of shrinking civic space through police intervention in political disagreements.

