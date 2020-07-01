Falana writes Aregbesola, seeks release of 74 inmates who qualify for amnesty

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has written a letter to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, requesting the release of 74 persons who remain in prison custody despite qualifying for amnesty.

Most of the inmates who were soldiers were reportedly granted amnesty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In three separate letters to the Minister, Falana said that they had served more than 75 per cent of their time but are being held in custody.

He wrote, “Since our clients are entitled to remission of the 10-year jail term they are required to spend a total of 80 months in prison custody. From September 16, 2014 to April 20, 2020 our clients have spent over 67 months in custody.

“In exercise of the powers of prerogative of mercy under Section 175 of the constitution President Muhammadu Buhari has granted amnesty to certain categories of convicted inmates including those who have spent 75 per cent of their sentence after remission.

“Having been in custody for 67 months out of the prison term of 80 months you will agree with us that our clients have spent more than 75 per cent of their 10-year imprisonment.”

