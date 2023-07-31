Falana writes Nigerian govt over legitimacy of planned nationwide protest by organized labour

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, on Sunday, clarified that the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates can go forward with the scheduled strike and demonstration on August 2 since the action does not amount to contempt of court as the Federal Government has claimed.

This was mentioned by Falana in a letter to the Ministry of Justice.

The letter from Falana’s Chamber, dated July 28, 2023, and signed by Sam Ogala was made available to the media on Sunday at Labour House in Abuja. It highlighted that the right to peaceful protest was still in place.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who represents organised labour, claimed that no national court had ever issued a permanent injunction prohibiting Nigerian workers from taking part in nonviolent demonstrations coordinated by the NLC.

The letter read, “In your reaction to the decision of Nigerian workers to participate in peaceful rallies to protest the worsening economic crisis in the country you were reported to have accused the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress of treating the order of the National Industrial Court with contempt.

“Contrary to your unwarranted allegation, the Nigeria Labour Congress does not intend to disobey the ex parte order of the National Industrial Court to the effect that “The defendants/Respondents are hereby restrained from embarking on the planned Industrial Action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated 5th June 2023.

“You will agree with us that the National Industrial Court or any other Court has not granted an order of interim, interlocutory or perpetual injunction restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“Since the constitutional right of Nigerian workers to protest peacefully cannot by any stretch of imagination be classified as an Industrial action or strike of any nature, you ought not to have threatened our client with contempt of court.”

Falana further noted that, “The right to demonstrate and the right to protest on matters of public concern are rights which are in the public interest and that which individuals must possess, and which they should exercise without impediment as long as no wrongful act is done.

“If as speculated by law enforcement agents that breach of the peace would occur our criminal code has made adequate provisions for sanctions against the breakdown of law and order so that the requirement of a permit as a conditionality to holding meetings and rallies can no longer be justified in a democratic society.

“Finally, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are part of the democratic rights of every citizen of the republic; our legislature must guard these rights jealously as they are part of the foundation upon which the government itself rests.”

