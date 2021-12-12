Falconets progress in U-20 W’Cup qualifiers after opponents, DR Congo, withdraw

Nigeria’s women’s U-20 football team, Falconets have progressed into the fourth round of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The progress was confirmed in a statement on Saturday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), after Congo DR withdrew ahead of the second-leg in Lagos.

In the first-leg played last week Sunday, the Christopher Danjuma-led side already sealed a 4-0 away victory.

“Congo Football Association (FECOFOOT) have withdrawn their national team from FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers,” the statement read.

“After Nigeria’s 4-0 victory against Congo in Brazzaville, the return leg was scheduled for 17 December 2021 in Lagos.

“In a correspondence to CAF, FECOFOOT expressed the inability of Congo to take part in the next match due to travel challenges.

“Therefore, the match is canceled, and Nigeria automatically qualified for the next round.”

