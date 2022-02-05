Sports
Falconets progress in U-20 World Cup race with win over Cameroon
Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team, the Falconets have qualified for the final round of this year’s U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Nigerian ladies progressed after thrashing Cameroon 3-0 in the second leg of their tie at the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja on Saturday.
Falconets, led by Christopher Danjuma, won the tie 3-0 on aggregate after the first leg had ended 0-0 in Cameroon.
A brace from Esther Onyenezide and a goal from Precious Vincent were enough to seal the comfortable win for Nigeria, who are now one aggregate win from the Costa Rica 2022 showpiece.
Onyenezide opened the scoring on 20 minutes before Vincent doubled the lead 15 minutes after. Then Onyenezide scored her second of the night on 72 minutes.
Falconets’ last outing at the U-20 women’s World Cup was in 2018 when they got to the quarter-finals.
