Falconets progress in U-20 World Cup race with win over Cameroon

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national team, the Falconets have qualified for the final round of this year’s U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigerian ladies progressed after thrashing Cameroon 3-0 in the second leg of their tie at the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja on Saturday.

Falconets, led by Christopher Danjuma, won the tie 3-0 on aggregate after the first leg had ended 0-0 in Cameroon.

Read Also: Falconets progress in U-20 W’Cup qualifiers after opponents, DR Congo, withdraw

A brace from Esther Onyenezide and a goal from Precious Vincent were enough to seal the comfortable win for Nigeria, who are now one aggregate win from the Costa Rica 2022 showpiece.

Onyenezide opened the scoring on 20 minutes before Vincent doubled the lead 15 minutes after. Then Onyenezide scored her second of the night on 72 minutes.

Falconets’ last outing at the U-20 women’s World Cup was in 2018 when they got to the quarter-finals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now