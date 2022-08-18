Sports
Falconets set up World Cup quarter-final clash against Netherlands
Nigeria U-20 women’s football team, the Falconets will be facing Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup.
The Chris Danjuma team sealed top spot in Group C after coming from behind to beat Canada in their final group game.
The game which was played in the early hours of Thursday morning saw Nigeria win 3-1 over the North Americans.
Read Also: Falconets beat S’Korea in second game to reach W’Cup quarterfinals
A brace from Esther Onyenezide (both from the penalty spot) and a goal from substitute Chioma Olise earned the Falconets their third win of the tournament.
With the win, the Falconets ended the group phase with nine points, leaving France in second with six points, South Korea in third with three points and Canada bottom with no point.
The game between the Netherlands and the Falconets will take place at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, venue of Nigeria’s first three group games.
Nigeria will face the Netherlands at 1:00 AM Nigerian time on Monday.
