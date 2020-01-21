Falcons goalie, Nnadozie joins Paris FC of France on 18-month deal

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has joined French Feminine Division 1 club Paris FC on an

18-month contract.

The 19-year-old linked up with the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Nigerian champions, Bayelsa Queens.

However, the Paris team will pay a ‘compensation fee’ and she will be drafted into the first team next month.

Nnadozie earned huge plaudits for her impressive performance for the Super Falcons at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

She had also represented Nigeria at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

Paris FC sit in sixth position in the table with 17 points from 13 games.

