Falcons make it three straight wins after beating New Zealand in friendly

The Super Falcons made it third consecutive win after thrashing 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand 3-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

The game played at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, saw Falcons captain Onome Ebi head in the opener on 34 minutes.

Jennifer Echegini extended the Super Falcons’ lead in the 48th minute after some excellent wing play by Michelle Alozie.

New Zealand had their moments, they threatened at intervals but goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie intervened.

Read Also: Super Falcons defeat Haiti in World Cup warm-up

Forward Desire Oparanozie had the last laugh with a fine goal in added time, holding up the ball and slicing past the goalkeeper even with a defender stuck on her.

The Falcons have now scored six goals in their last three matches, conceding only one.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B of the World Cup, alongside co-hosts Australia, the Republic of Ireland and Canada.

The FIFA World Cup finals is billed to take place between July 20 and Aug. 20.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now