Sports
Falcons to battle Cote d’Ivoire in next round of AWCON qualifiers
Super Falcons of Nigeria will need to go past the Elephant Ladies of Cote d’Ivoire in order to continue their journey to the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals.
The Nigerian Ladies, who saw of the Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the qualifiers, will now be battling Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.
The West African rivals who had met on the road to the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, will be meeting again in February 2022.
The Ivorians defeated Niger Republic 11-0 in the second leg of their first round contest of the AWCON qualifiers in Abidjan on Monday.
The Elephant Ladies won the contest 20-0 on aggregate, having secured a 9-0 victory in the first leg of the tie.
The Super Falcons won their first round tie 2-1 on aggregate against Ghana, sealing the first leg 2-0 in Lagos, but losing the reverse fixture 1-0 in Accra.
The second round qualifiers will hold in February next year.
