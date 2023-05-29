Faleke hints President Tinubu will announce cabinet ‘within 60 days’

James Faleke, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims that within 60 days of his Monday inauguration as president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu will reveal the members of his cabinet.

The lawmaker stated this on Monday morning during an interview with Channels Television at the inauguration site, Eagles Square.

He said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

When asked if he would be interested in joining Tinubu’s government, Faleke responded that the APC powerbroker has the right to select the members of his cabinet.

Many analysts had attributed the slow take-off of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to his late announcement of ministers. Buhari, who hands over to Tinubu after eight years, unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015. But Tinubu is expected to do things differently.

