Falz gives reason for opposing election victories of Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu
Falz, a prominent Nigerian rapper, has explained why he opposes Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election as president, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election as governor of Lagos state.
The artiste, whose real name is Folarin Falana, made this disclosure on Tuesday, during a guest appearance on Arise TV’s entertainment programme titled ‘Music as a political tool’.
Falz claimed that his resistance to Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s victory is based on Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) purported inability to follow the norms and regulations governing the elections
He noted that the alleged failure of INEC to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding the elections is the basis of his opposition to the victories of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.
Falz said: “The rules and regulations that were supposed to guide these elections were not applied. The INEC chairman himself prior to the election had come out to release his regulations but when the elections were happening, we were seeing these processes that were not transparent and exactly the opposite of what he said it was going to be.
“Of course people are going to raise eyebrows, of course, everyone is going to be like ‘what is going on?’ That was pretty much how it happened. It was clear from all that that there were some fowl play involved.”
The electoral commission, INEC, had declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party (APC) as the winner of the presidential election.
Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates, thus meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.
He also scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.
READ ALSO: Mr. Macaroni, Falz reject Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to Lagos peace walk
INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election.
Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.
Opposition parties, particularly the PDP and LP, have expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral process, particularly the transmission of results.
The parties demanded that the presidential election be conducted afresh, saying it was far from being fair or transparent.
