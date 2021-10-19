Falz, Mr. Macaroni announce memorial car procession for #ENDSARS anniversary

Nigerian popular rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, have announced a memorial car procession as part of activities to mark the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

Both Falz and Macaroni disclosed this on their respective verified Instagram pages, where they shared e-fliers of the car procession and the order of programme.

While Falz accused the government of hosting events to distract youths, Mr Macaroni berated the youth for ‘eating’ government money despite the latter’s restrictions on the protest.

Sharing the e-fliers on their separate Instagram accounts, Falz and Mr Macaroni wrote, “It is impossible for us not to memorialize our fallen heroes. We will never ever forget.

“Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured and killed. We must never forget.

READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni says Nigerians only despise nepotism when they don’t benefit from it

“We’re rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harassment.

“We will stay in our vehicles throughout. We have rides for people that need it. Each and every one’s safety is very important so please let’s move together.

The procession is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 20, at the Lekki Tollgate, from 8am till 10am.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now