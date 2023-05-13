Falz slams El-Rufai’s son, others who criticised him for undergoing knee surgery in UK

Nigerian musician cum actor Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has slammed Bashir El-Rufai and others who criticised him for undergoing a knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

Recall that moments after he took to social media to call for prayers as he underwent surgery in London, Bashir, son of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el’Rufai and some supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked him on social media.

They accused him (Falz) of hypocrisy for allegedly doing what he criticizes Nigerian leaders of doing.

In his reply, Falz fired back at his traducers saying that they were being audacious with stupidity, adding that they are also so desperate for “ammunition”.

The ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner also retweeted a follower’s tweet accusing Bashir’s father and others of failing to build good hospitals that can cater for the health needs of citizens in Nigeria.

