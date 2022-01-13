Fame doesn’t translate to financial success —Timi Dakolo

Nigerian recording artiste, Timi Dakolo in his Instastories explained that fame does not necessarily translate to financial success.

According to the winner of the 2007 West African Idol edition, achieving fame is not synonymous with making money. He stated that there was possibility for a celebrity to be famous and still be ‘broke’.

READ ALSO: Singer Timi Dakolo raises concerns over black soot in Port Harcourt

He wrote on his Instagram stories;

“You can be really famous, I mean really really famous and still be broke. #OkBye”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now