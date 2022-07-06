Families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers beg Nigerian govt to rescue captives after 100 days in captivity

Family members of the remaining 57 passengers who were abducted by terrorists in an attack on a Kaduna bound train from Abuja on March 28, have once again, called on the Federal Government to rescue the abductees who have now spent 100 days in captivity.

The plea from the family came on a day the terrorists released an audio message where they threatened to start killing the captives since the government was allegedly not willing to meet their demands to secure their release.

The leader of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims’ Family Forum, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh, who made the appeal in Kaduna on Wednesday while addressing a press conference, said they were worried the terrorists could carry on their threats and begging killing their relatives.

“Today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted; it was meant to be a journey of two hours, however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days. Since then, things have not been the same with us.

“One can not imagine what our loved ones are going through in these last 100 days in the deep forest- the same clothes, no clean water to drink, no medical care. Many of them are sick, one has even been shot and injured, we don’t know his condition now.

“We have been talking to the government, we have been appealing to them in the last 100 days to rescue our loved ones, but so far, we have not seen much.

“It is really very disappointing. we are appealing again to the government to do all that is necessary to bring out our loved ones in the shortest time possible.

“We want the government to do all that is necessary. We know it’s possible. They can do it, they should do it, please.

“It is a responsibility they owe us as Nigerian citizens. we are citizens in our country, we should be free to move everywhere. we should be protected.

“We have surrendered our sovereignty. we have surrendered our security to the government and it’s incumbent on them to do what is necessary to protect us. Our loved ones are in captivity for 100 days now. we are appealing to Mr. President and his security chiefs to do what is necessary between their powers.

“We know they can do it, and should do it for us in the name of God.

We are all vulnerable to this situation. We are expecting them in the next few hours by the special grace of God not even days. We know they are on it. they should conclude it,” Jimoh said.

