Families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers mark 65 days of victims in captivity

Family members of passengers who were abducted by terrorists on board a Kaduna bound train from Abuja on March 28, on Friday, marked the 65th day the victims would be in captivity of their abductors, while calling in the Federal Government to do everything possible to rescue them.

The aggrieved families who gathered in Kaduna to mark the day as well as drum support for their cause, expressed concerns over the fate of the captives especially a two-year-old baby, pregnant women, the aged and those with critical health conditions among the victims.

Speaking through their Chairman, Aliyu Mahmood, the families lamented the lackadaisical manner the government had been treating the plight of the abductees while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to redouble efforts toward rescuing the victims and reuniten them with their loved ones.

“We are tired of being in the press and we really are not impressed with how the government has handled the matter. We appreciate their efforts but we need to see things move rapidly.

“These people have been in captivity for 65 days. They are out in the open. This is the rainy season. They don’t have shelter. They don’t have all the necessary things humans need to feel secure and we have a toddler that is two years old.

“You can only imagine what they are going through. I am sure the environment is really hostile.

“You have people with guns. You have people that are so sick and don’t have medications. We are talking about 65 days of zero movements as far as we are concerned.

“We are still pleading with the government and if the government feels they can actually open doors of discussion for us to talk to the bandits, we look forward to that.

Read also: Abuja-Kaduna train terrorists give Nigerian govt ultimatum, threaten to kill abducted passengers in one week

“That is, in fact, what we want because maybe, we can convince them and they will do the needful and release all these people in captivity.

“So, please, try and be proactive. Let this thing be finished as soon as possible. I am short of words and I can’t think straight as I am talking to you now. This is the best I can say.

“This issue is not all about the family members that are here. This issue is all about Nigerians. I have said, too many times, that all of us are victims,” Mahmood said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now