Families of police officers killed during #EndSARS protest get N160m

Families of police officers killed during the #EndSARS protest that ravaged the country in October, 2020, have been paid a total sum of N160 million as compensation for the loss of their bread winners.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, who presented the cheques to 39 beneficiaries on Thursday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said the Nigeria Police Force would never abandon ‘families of colleagues and officers who gallantly laid down their lives in the service of the country.’

Adamu added that the Force Insurance Unit was able to process and pay the entitlements of the police officers in record time, noting that though the profession is a unique and highly rewarding career, it also came with a high risk for the officers.

“Today, we shall be presenting 39 cheques of group life insurance and the IGP Welfare Scheme amounting to N160,153,998 to families of officers killed during the #EndSARS protests.

“I do appreciate that no monetary reward can compensate for the lives of loved ones and bread winners, but our prayers are with families of affected officers,” he said before presenting the cheques to the families.

“We want you to utilize the money judiciously in meeting the training and welfare needs of the children and wives of the late officers so that their deaths will not be in vain,” he added.

