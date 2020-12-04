Families of slain Borno farmers get N600,000, food items

Forty-eight families of the slain Borno farmers were on Thursday compensated with N600,000 each by the state government.

No fewer than 48 farmers on Saturday were attacked and killed in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by members of the Boko Haram insurgents.

A committee assigned by Governor Babagana Zulum distributed food items to the slain Borno farmers’ families.

The shared fund came from combined support of N20 million by the Northern Governors’ Forum and N5 million by the North East Development Commission.

Read also: ‘Killers of Borno farmers must not go unpunished, ‘Northern Elders Council tells FG

The committee chaired by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Saina Buba, undertook the distribution in Zabarmari to the families of the slain Borno farmers.

Mr Buba noted that the intervention was in a bid to reduce hardship of the families of the slain Borno farmers as as result of the loss of their breadwinners.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, also donated a total of 13,000 bags of rice, maize and beans, 1,300 cans of vegetable oil, 2116 cartons of seasoning cubes, 1,083 sachets of tomato and 650 sachets of salt, to the families of the slain Borno farmers.

Join the conversation

Opinions