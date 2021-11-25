Connect with us

Families of slain policemen get N5.1m in Zamfara

39 mins ago

Police authorities on Thursday presented cheques of N5.1 million to families of five policemen who died in Zamfara State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, who presented the cheques to the slain policemen’s families at the state police command headquarters in Gusau, said the gesture was part of the welfare scheme introduced by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to officers and men of the Force.

READ ALSO: Wike announces N220m compensation for families of 11 slain policemen

Elkanah thanked the IGP for the gesture which he said was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the deceased officers’ families.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the money judiciously, saying the command had received similar cheques from the IGP five times in the last three months and presented the same to the beneficiaries.

