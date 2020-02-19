Families of teachers killed by Boko Haram yet to receive benefits —NUT

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) has said that the government is yet to pay the benefits of 547 teachers killed by Boko Haram in the Northeast of Nigeria to their families.

The president of the union, Nasir Idris, made the statement in Abuja during the 2020 edition of the union’s Solemn Assembly on Tuesday.

“It is unfortunate that some of the children of these teachers affected have dropped out of school sitting at home, some can’t even go to their workplaces, ” he said.

Mr Idris said the union is making efforts to ensure that the families of the deceased get the benefits.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the union had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to adjust the retirement age of teachers to 65 years so as to revive classrooms in the country.

“We have made headway, we have passed all the processes, from the Senate to the House of Representatives, everybody is in consonance with the agitation of the Nigerian teachers on the retirement age issue. We look at it that the gesture that allows university lecturers to teach till 65 should be passed onto us teachers of primary and secondary schools,” he explained.

