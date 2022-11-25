Family confirms Sammie Okposo’s death

The family of Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has confirmed his death.

The 51-year-old collapsed and died in a Lagos hospital on Friday.

In a statement signed by one Hector Okposo the family confirmed that the award-winning musician died on Friday morning.

The family was however silent on the cause of his death.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that I announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Minister of God, Sammie Okposo.

READ ALSO: Sammie OKposo: Nigerian celebrities pay tribute to late gospel artiste

“Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022.

“More details about the burial will be communicated soon.

“We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels. We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

Read the statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now