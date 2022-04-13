Family discovers gospel singer, Osinachi husband’s marriage to another woman

Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was previously married to another woman before meeting the deceased, the family said on Wednesday.

Peter, who was accused of abusing his late wife, married the woman with whom he shares a romantic relationship in a church but hid the union from Osinachi and her family.

The hidden relationship was however exposed when one of the children of the deceased found an old photo album in his father’s room.

The child, whose name is withheld for apparent reasons, told family members that his mother had suspicions that the man was having a secret affair, but lacked concrete evidence to prove her insinuation.

The singer died in an Abuja hospital last Friday.

A family member, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said: “We never knew Nwachukwu was previously married to another woman. If ever we knew about it prior to now, we may not have allowed Osinachi to marry him.

“Osinachi must have been through a lot of pain which she, unfortunately, kept away from us.”

The deceased’s elder sister, Ms. Favor Made, claimed on Sunday that the artiste suffered from a blood clot after she was kicked in the chest by her husband.

