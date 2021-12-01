Family of IPOB leader, Kanu berates ex-gov Kalu over remarks after visit

The immediate family of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has berated the Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, following comments credited to him after his visit to the detained Biafran agitator at the DSS detention facility.

After the visit which IPOB had earlier frowned at, Kalu was quoted to have said:

“This afternoon, I visited my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’ (brothers).

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for him .back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.”

But in a swift reaction, Kanu’s family took an exception to Kalu using the term ‘insane’ to describe followers of the IPOB leader, accusing him of unnecessarily advertising his visit to their brother for “political gains.”

In a statement on Wednesday issued by Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the Kanu family expressed their anger and disappointment over what they called Kalu’s “confusing, incoherent, disparaging and uncomplimentary remarks”.

The family also demanded explanations from the former governor on what he meant by the statement “insane amount of people rooting for his (Kanu’s) release”.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Kanu family cautioned the Senate Chief Whip against “making unguarded utterances on subjects beyond his comprehension.”

“What does Senator Orji Uzor Kalu want to achieve by those confusing and disparaging remarks?” The Kanu family wondered.

“Is he saying that millions of followers of Nnamdi Kanu who feel disenchanted by the protracted and provocative marginalization and injustice perpetrated against Biafrans by the Nigerian authorities are insane?

“Who is Kalu working for? Must he advertise his visit to our brother? If he thinks he has any solution to offer, can’t he work from behind the scene? Must he make a political gain of every issue?

“We are highly disappointed by his incoherent utterances. He must understand that our brother is not being persecuted because he stole, or committed any crime.

“His only crime, if at all it’s a crime, is asking for the freedom of the oppressed people of Biafra.

“Orji Uzor Kalu and his type are the reason the agitation for self-determination by our people is unending. How can he be trusted by the people?

“We have not forgotten his role in 2017 when our brother was in Kuje prison. What is his mission? Is he for or against Nnamdi Kanu?

“By his utterances, it is clear that he is no solution but part of the problems of our people. He shouldn’t forget that history will judge him for all his actions and inactions.

“In case Sen. Kalu doesn’t know, real Igbo leaders are working behind the scene to bring about a solution to the problem of our people. They don’t make noise over it,” the statement said.

