Family of late monarch who died of covid-19 want his remains exumed for proper burial

The family members of the late monarch Anele Orlu Oriebe of Akpor Kingdom, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, who allegedly died of coronavirus complications, on Wednesday begged the Rivers State Government for the release of the body for burial according to tradition.

It was reported that the deceased was buried at the state cemetery.

The head of Orlu Oriebe family and immediate elder brother to the late king, Kingsley Kinika Orlu, described the state government’s action as a taboo.

“It is a taboo in Akpor Kingdom that a king is buried outside the community. It is a taboo. We call on well-meaning Nigerians to help us to plead with the government; they should give us even his bone so he can come back to his kingdom.”

He however, insisted that the late king did not die as a result of coronavirus.

“The king did not die of COVID-19. His death is as a result of an accident he had in 2017. Before his death, he went to the hospital on his own on Saturday and on Monday, he died.”

