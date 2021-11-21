Family of salesgirl killed during Yoruba nation rally gets new house from Lagos govt

The family of late Jumoke Oyeleke, the 25-year-old salesgirl who was killed by a police stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on July 3, has been given a well-furnished two bedroom apartment by the Lagos State government.

While presenting the keys of the new apartment which is located in the Ikorodu area of the state to the family, as well as cash gift of N1m on Saturday, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, said the government has been following the matter of the slain girl and the first in line of intervention was to relocate the family from its former abode to a decent apartment.

“We are in the new place of the family of the victim of Yoruba Nation Rally which took place a few months ago,” Oshodi said.

“We have been to her initial place of abode, we have been in touch with the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke since the time of the incident, following up her state in every ramification to find out how she is doing, economically.

‘’Due to the compassionate nature of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ameliorating their suffering as possible, he felt if it is not possible to bring back the dead we can at least ameliorate the suffering of the family of the deceased.

“So here we are at the place of abode for Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke with her three children and effectively present these keys to her and also present a little bit of a token of N1 million from the governor to help fit into the next phase of life.

“Since the tragic incident was not planned, the governor decided to make a quick arrangement for the family by renting apartment in the interim for her and the other children, while pursuing other action, moving forward.’’

Responding to the kind gesture of the state government, Mrs. Oyeleke recalled that her late daughter, Jumoke, was working as a shop assistant when she was hit by a stray bullet.

“Our former house was a rented apartment but we left because the house was sold to a developer and since I couldn’t afford another house, we had to move to a shanty and we have been staying there for about a year before Jumoke died. This is indeed a great relief. I’m grateful.

‘’It was a church member who allowed us to stay in the shanty. I work as a domestic assistant. I help people wash clothes, and clean their compounds. I thank the government for remembering me and my children.

“God will bless Governor Sanwo-Olu and what happened to me will not be his portion. God will grant his heart desires.

‘’I want the government to help me find a profitable job so I can train my children properly. My children used to attend a private school but I enrolled them in a government school because I could no longer afford the fees of a private school.”

