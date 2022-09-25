Family raises alarm over Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman (VIDEO)

The family members of Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar, have called out the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, over the thespian’s deteriorating health.

Abubakar and Apostle Suleman parted ways a few years ago.

Since her return to Instagram after weeks of absence, the actress has levelled several allegations against the cleric and her colleague, Shan George.

She accused George of working hand in hand with Suleiman to cover up blogs and make her a liar.

The actress has since been bedridden.

In a post on Abubakar’s Instagram story, the family members asked the cleric to stay away from her.

They also threatened to expose Suleman if anything happens to the actress.

“Johnson Suleman imodu. If anything happen to our sister, you going down,” the family stated.

See the photo of the actress bedridden below.



See the video shared below.

Halima Abubakar's family calls out Apostle Johnson Suleman as they share a video of her in bed looking sick. They also shared screenshots of messages believed to be between her and Apostle Suleman .

Sophia Kidnapper Kidnapping #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/aGmngLc18N — Trendyz bulletin (@trendyzbulletin) September 25, 2022

