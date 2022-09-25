Entertainment
Family raises alarm over Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman (VIDEO)
The family members of Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar, have called out the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, over the thespian’s deteriorating health.
Abubakar and Apostle Suleman parted ways a few years ago.
Since her return to Instagram after weeks of absence, the actress has levelled several allegations against the cleric and her colleague, Shan George.
She accused George of working hand in hand with Suleiman to cover up blogs and make her a liar.
The actress has since been bedridden.
In a post on Abubakar’s Instagram story, the family members asked the cleric to stay away from her.
They also threatened to expose Suleman if anything happens to the actress.
“Johnson Suleman imodu. If anything happen to our sister, you going down,” the family stated.
See the photo of the actress bedridden below.
See the video shared below.
Halima Abubakar's family calls out Apostle Johnson Suleman as they share a video of her in bed looking sick. They also shared screenshots of messages believed to be between her and Apostle Suleman
.
Sophia Kidnapper Kidnapping #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/aGmngLc18N
— Trendyz bulletin (@trendyzbulletin) September 25, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...