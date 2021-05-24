Fani-Kayode accuses Buhari, Osinbajo of being 'insensitive' for non-appearance at burial of late COAS | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Fani-Kayode accuses Buhari, Osinbajo of being ‘insensitive’ for non-appearance at burial of late COAS
A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, calling them insensitive.
Fani-Kayode made the remark on Sunday in the wake of Buhari and Osinbajo’s failure to attend the burial of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers in Abuja.
According to the former minister, there was no justification for Buhari and Osinabjo’s refusal to attend the burial.
He tweeted: “There can be no justification for the President and Vice President’s refusal to attend the funeral of the late COAS.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode suspects sabotage as Nigerians call for probe into military plane crash
“He was buried in Abuja just 10 minutes away from the Villa and yet the C in C or his deputy could not attend? This is insensitive and unacceptable. He was your COAS!”
There can be no justification for the President & Vice President's refusal to attend the funeral of the late COAS. He was buried in Abuja just 10 minutes away from the Villa & yet the C in C or his deputy could not attend?This is insensitive & unacceptable. He was your COAS!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 23, 2021
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Attahiru and 10 military officers were on an official trip to Kaduna when their aircraft crashed.
The crash happened at the Kaduna International Airport at about 6 pm on Friday.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...