Fani-Kayode accuses Buhari, Osinbajo of being 'insensitive' over non-appearance at burial of late COAS | Ripples Nigeria

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, calling them insensitive.

Fani-Kayode made the remark on Sunday in the wake of Buhari and Osinbajo’s failure to attend the burial of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers in Abuja.

According to the former minister, there was no justification for Buhari and Osinabjo’s refusal to attend the burial.

He tweeted: “There can be no justification for the President and Vice President’s refusal to attend the funeral of the late COAS.

“He was buried in Abuja just 10 minutes away from the Villa and yet the C in C or his deputy could not attend? This is insensitive and unacceptable. He was your COAS!”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Attahiru and 10 military officers were on an official trip to Kaduna when their aircraft crashed.

The crash happened at the Kaduna International Airport at about 6 pm on Friday.

By Mayowa Oladeji

