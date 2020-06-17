Fani-Kayode alleges APC acting chairman, Ajimobi, in coma, says events in ruling party ‘stranger than fiction’

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Senator Abiola Ajimobi was in coma in an unnamed hospital.

Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State was named as the acting chairman of the APC on Tuesday after the Appeal Court upheld an earlier suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

However, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @realFFK, on Wednesday morning, Fani-Kayode claimed that on the day Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki dumped the APC, and Oshiomhole got suspended, Ajimobi, who was named as the party chair ended up in coma.

Read also: ‘Is Nigeria a zoo?’ Fani-Kayode reacts to alleged face-off between First Lady and an aide to Buhari

He described the happenings in the party as stranger than fiction.

Fani-Kayode wrote, “On the day that Obaseki leaves @OfficialAPCNg, the Court of Appeal declares that Oshiomole is no longer Nat. Chairman of the party and Sen. Ajimobi, the man that has been declared Acting Nat. Chairman, ends up in a coma in the hospital. The whole thing is stranger than fiction.”

Join the conversation

Opinions