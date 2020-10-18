Fani-Kayode alleges plot by Nigerian govt to give #EndSARS protesters IPOB, IMN treatment

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai are plotting to crush #EndSARS protesters with military force.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who made the claim in a tweet on Sunday morning said that such a move by President Buhari will lead to the end of Nigeria.

He further stated that it would be disastrous to kill the protesting youth the same way members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, were killed.

Fani-Kayode wrote thus on Twitter, “The plan to deploy soldiers to slaughter #EndSARS protesters just as Shiite Muslims and IPOB youths were once butchered will be Burutai & Buhari’s gravest error.

“It will turn the #Endsars movement into the #EndNigeria movement. We warn again: Do not kill these innocent youths,” he concluded.

