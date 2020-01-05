Fani-Kayode attacks Buhari’s friend for saying Ndigbo ‘must belong’ if they want to be president

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted Ismaila Isa Funtua, believed to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal friend, over comments on Ndigbo people of the country.

Funtua, who is the publisher of the Democrat Newspaper and Life Patron of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian (NPAN), was quoted to have said when he recently appeared as a guest on Arise Television’s The Morning Show that “If the Igbo want to be president in 2023, they must belong”.

He had on the programme accepted that the Igbo people deserved to be president of Nigerian but that “they should belong.”

He added, “They should join the party. They want to do things on their own and because they are Igbos, we should dash them the president? That was the reason I said is it turn by turn Nigeria Limited?”

But unhappy with that comment, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on his Twitter handle- @realFFK, lambasted Funtua for making such statement.

The former minister wrote, “Belong to who? To you and your people? Just listen to this asinine and arrogant contribution coming from this unrepentant Amalekite, racial supremacist, uncircumcised Philistine and ageing almajiri.

“Who the hell does he think he is? Was he there when the Lord created the universe, established the foundations of the earth and forged the heavenly firmament? Is he God? He wants the Igbo ‘to belong’ after the heinous crimes that were perpetuated against them by the Nigerian state over the last 59 years and after denying them their most basic and fundamental rights?

“He wants the Igbo ‘to belong’ after humiliating, marginalising and excluding them from virtually every sphere of governance and human endeavour over the last 4 years? He wants the Igbo ‘to belong’ after attempting to destroy all their top businessmen and businesses and after denying them the support that he gives others?

Is this creature serious? Is he in full control of his mental faculties? Does he come from another planet or from another world? Is he from Nigeria, Niger Republic, Mali or Chad?

Let me give him a piece of free advice. If he wants the Igbo ‘to belong’ then he should first apologise to them for the mass murder, ethnic and religious cleansing and genocide of 3 million Biafran civilians, including 1 million children, during the civil war.

“If he wants them ‘to belong’ then he should urge the Federal Government to stop butchering and demonising them and to stop treating them like slaves and animals.

“If he wants them ‘to belong’ they should stop calling IPOB members and Nnamdi Kanu terrorists simply because they called for a referendum on independence and Biafra.

“If he wants them ‘to belong’ they should be fairer to them when it comes to Federal appointments. If he wants them ‘to belong’ they should stop humiliating, bullying, depriving, cheating, insulting, raping and denying them at every point in time.

“If he wants them ‘to belong’ they should stop slaughtering Christians and burning Churches. You have the nerve to cite MKO Abiola as an example of a man that ‘belonged’ and that ‘was allowed’ to win an election forgetting that your people never allowed him to exercise his mandate or to rule and that they ended up murdering him whilst he was in detention.

“When will these insulting, patronising, disrespectful, outdated, anachronistic, racist, provocative, infantile, petty, tongue-in-cheek and puerile assertions from unrepentant barbarians like Funtua cease?”.

