Fani-Kayode bombs Chimamanda, says letter to Biden an epistle of garbage

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director of Special Media Projects, Special Media Projects & New Media of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted Nigerian writer. Chimamanda Adichie over an open letter she wrote to US President Joe Biden, where she knocked the recent general elections in Nigeria as not credible.

In the open letter entitled “Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy: Why is America congratulating the winner of this disastrous election?” and addressed to Biden last Thursday, the “Half of a Yellow Sun” writer had said, among other things:

“I hope, President Biden, that you do not personally share this cordial condescension. You have spoken of the importance of a ‘global community for democracy,’ and the need to stand up for ‘justice and the rule of law’.”

But while reacting to the letter on Saturday in a statement, Fani-Kayode described Adichie as an over-rated an “over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva,” whose letter “was an epistle of garbage that belongs to the bottom of public toilet.”

“Chimamanda Adichie’s ‘hollow democracy’ diatribe is a shitty little submission in a shitty little letter. It was hardly worth my time to read and ordinarily I would not have bothered,” Fani-Kayode said.

“Like all fecal waste it belongs in one place and one place alone: the bottom of a public toilet. We do not need any lessons from this over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva.

“Neither do we need to respond to her self-serving, self-seeking, jaundiced, subjective, partial, primitive, tribal observations and implausible ethno-religious sentiments.

“If anyone needs to know that lawlessness has consequences, it is her candidate Peter and not the Nigerian people.

“And if anything is hollow it is her well-manicured diva head and not our democracy. She is not in this league and she would do well to stick to writing fairy tales,” he said.

Going further to condemn the writer, the former Aviation Minister said:

“Running to foreign leaders to report your compatriots does not sit well with me no matter what your credentials may be.

“If you do not have respect for your own people and nation, and if you have to go cap in hand to foreigners for validation then you are not worthy of being called a Nigerian.

“Africa has come of age. We do not need to get a congratulatory note from any Western nation before we sleep well at night. This is not some Hollywood film script or fantasy fairy tale.

“This is about the destiny, future, welfare and fortune of 250 million Nigerian people who deserve to have their place under the sun as a free, progressive and independent nation and not to be treated like some vassal state or an appendage of others.

“What she has written is nothing but a long-winded, empty, tendentious and boring epistle of dishonest garbage.

“It is a litany of unwholesome mendacities designed to undermine our democracy, impress her global audience and incite her local ‘Obidient’ tribesmen against the Nigerian people and state.

“It is a reflection of her low self-esteem and inability to grasp the fact that no nation or people on earth are perfect in all their ways, and that the America she is reporting us to is also, in many ways, questionable and flawed and faced with many challenges.

“Chimamanda is not worthy of much of our attention. She should give us a break, spare the world her unsolicited counsel, desist from denigrating her nation from a foreign land, stop reporting Nigeria to her slave masters,” he said.

