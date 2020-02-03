Fani-Kayode claims to know identity of suspect in attempt to bomb Living Faith

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted claims by the Nigerian Police that the suspect who tried to bomb a Living Faith Church in Kaduna State was a Christian.

A suspected suicide bomber was on Sunday arrested by the Police command in Kaduna State with explosives inside the church located at Sabon Tasha in Chukun Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, later claimed that the suspect was one Nathaniel Samuel, a Christian from Bauchi State.

But in a post on his Twitter handle-@realFFK, Fani-Kayode claimed that the police claim was false. According to him, the suspected bomber’s real name is Mohammed Nasiru Sani, a Hausa Fulani Muslim.

He quoted a post by a Kaduna based pastor, Azzaman, who wrote:

“The Kaduna bomb planter Mohammed Sani confessed to being forced in detention to bear Nathaniel Tanko in custody.He confirmed he is a Muslim & Fulani. He also claims an influential Muslim contracted him to bomb Living Faith Church Kaduna”.

Fani-Kayode then said, “If anyone really believes that the individual that attempted to plant a bomb in Winners Chapel, Kaduna is a Christian and that his real name is Nathaniel Tanko they need to have their heads examined. He is actually a Hausa Fulani Muslim and his real name is Mohammed Nasiru Sani.”

