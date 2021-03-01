 Fani-Kayode dares Gov Matawalle to name, shame those behind abductions | Ripples Nigeria
Fani-Kayode dares Gov Matawalle to name, shame those behind abductions

Published

34 mins ago

on

In the next 4 years Buhari will break up Nigeria – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has implored the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to unveil the identities of those behind the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe.

Fani-Kayode made this call in a series of tweets on Monday, March 1.

This was in response to the statement made by Matawalle, saying Nigerians would be shocked to know the people behind the abduction of the girls.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Matawalle stated this on Sunday when 17 Emirs in the state paid him a sympathy visit over the abduction of the schoolgirls.

He said, “As we await the arrival of the released kidnapped students of GSSS Jangebe at the Government House today, I want to inform you that there are many revelations in relation to the abduction of these students.”

Read also: If I mention those behind Zamfara school kidnap, Nigerians will be shocked –Matawalle

“Many people will be surprised to hear those people behind the abduction of these innocent children.”

“They are not comfortable with the progress I am getting as a result of my peace initiative and they want to do all they can to sabotage my efforts”.

However, Fani-Kayode said: “I have known Matawalle for years and we are close. I trust him and I have respect and affection for him.

“When he says if people knew who those behind the kidnappings in his Zamfara state are it would rock the nation he has spoken the bitter truth. It’s time to name and shame those people!”, he stated.

The attack on GGSS Jangede occurred on Friday, and over 300 girls were abducted, while seven of the girls escaped while they were being taken into the bush.

The attack occurred almost two weeks after bandits abducted 27 students and 15 workers of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

