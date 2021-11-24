Connect with us

Fani-Kayode denies being arrested by EFCC for alleged forgery

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denounced reports that he was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, November 23.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday night, FFK stated that he was only ‘invited’, contrary to reports that he was arrested.

He went on to state that he was granted bail on self-recognition.

He wrote:

”Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00pm & left at 8.30pm. I was granted bail on self recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God.”

He however did not say anything about the allegation of forging a medical report for which he was said to have been ‘invited’.

