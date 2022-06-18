Fani-Kayode dismisses rumours on Buhari, Northern governors’ conspiracy against Tinubu

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday, dismissed insinuations on planned sabotage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by President Muhammadu Buhari and northern governors.

The ex-minister, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said there was no plan by Buhari and northern governors to work for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the former Lagos State governor.

The northern governors elected on the APC platform had during the party’s presidential primary held on June 8 ceded the presidency to the South and directed other presidential aspirants from the region to step down from the race.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “To those who believe that @MBuhari & the Northern Governors & leaders in @OfficialAPCNg are involved in a conspiracy to ensure that @atiku wins next year’s election and that they will betray @officialABAT and ensure that he loses, I say the following: no such conspiracy exists.”

