Fani-Kayode echoes Afenifere leader Adebanjo, says Buhari silently leading Nigeria into war

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is of the opinion that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is hell bent on plunging Nigeria into another civil war with his dictatorial tendencies.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave his opinion while reacting to a remark made by a chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo who said that Buhari was silently leading Nigeria into another war.

While reacting to the comments made by Adebanjo, Fani-Kayode warned that if caution is thrown away, a “tiny spark” may lead to the most savage civil war ever witnessed.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Buhari is silently leading Nigeria into war – Baba Ayo Adebanjo.

“War is evil but Buhari is begging for it. If care is not taken, a tiny and seemingly inconsequential spark may ignite the greatest conflagration and most barbaric and savage civil war that Africa has ever seen.”

Adebanjo had explained that the president was leading Nigeria into war through his dictatorial tendencies and refusal to restructure Nigeria while also maintaining that Buhari was determined to rule Nigeria with force and such action does not promote peace and unity across the country.

