Fani-Kayode fumes, as DSS invites him over coup allegations against ex-VP, Atiku

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to calls seeking the Department of State Service (DSS) to question him over his recent coup allegations against the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode had recently alleged a meeting between the PDP presidential candidate and some past military Generals in Abuja.

The former Minister argued that the meeting was part of ongoing plots by the ex-VP to scuttle the forthcoming elections and create constitutional disruption in the country.

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication, who reacted to the allegations, requested the security agencies to investigate Fani-Kayode over what he described as the former Minister’s grievous allegations against his principal.

However, in a series of tweets on Monday, Fani-Kayode revealed the DSS had invited him for interrogation and he vowed to honour the invitation as required.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain, however, said he could not be browbeaten by the former Vice President and his supporters.

He insisted APC standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

The tweets read: “Three days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I received a text message from someone who claimed to be a DSS officer asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.

“I dismissed the invitation because it was vague and I was not sure whether it really came from the DSS. In any case I had no intention of going anywhere unless I was formally invited.

“To my surprise I received a formal letter from them to report to their office without fail two days later, which was yesterday evening. I put a call through to them and was advised to take the matter very seriously and report to them on the stipulated day and time otherwise the worse may happen.

“I found it interesting that a call came from one of Atiku’s dogs for me to be arrested by the security agencies yesterday and had it not been for the fact that the DSS had actually sent a text to me two days earlier I may have thought that they were acting on the instructions of what can only be described as a hopeless and desperate presidential candidate, opposition party and PCC who are clutching at straws, drowning fast, seeking to silence those that give them sleepless nights, shivering in despair and staring defeat in the face in the upcoming presidential election.

“Clearly the DSS were not influenced by Atiku and were simply doing their job by inviting me on a matter that needs explanation and clarification and for a thorough interrogation. And of course being a responsible and law abiding citizen I will present myself before them accordingly.

“Unlike cowards like Emefiele, Atiku and their strange bedfellows I do not fear my own shadow and neither do I shiver and shake when I am invited by the security agencies. I always honor their invitations when properly invited because that is the right and proper thing to do.

“This is all the more so when it touches and concerns matters of national security which I take very seriously and when it involves agencies like the DSS who are professional and thorough in their methods and approach. I have nothing to hide and consequently I will present myself before the DSS this morning as I have been asked to do.

“I maintain my utter contempt for Atiku and the vermin that are around him and no matter what happens to me today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will oppose the darkness and evil that they represent.

“I am used to arrest, interrogation, detention, prosecution and so much more and have suffered these indignities on many occassions over the last 15 years. I have no fear: nothing moves me and only death can silence me.

“The most important thing now is not what happens to me but rather achieving the noble quest to ensure the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next President.

“That is the mission that we must focus on because that is the only way to save our country. I hope that I will be at liberty and free to continue to play my role in that quest but if I am not and I am detained indefinitely or till the election is over so be it. In such circumstances be rest assured that I will be praying fervently for Asiwaju’s victory from the inside.

“For the record I have said or done nothing wrong or that I should not have said or done and I stand by everything that I have said or written in the past on all issues.

“It is not a crime to express my concerns about the despicable activities of Atiku who, in my view, has a hidden agenda and who is so desperate for power that he is prepared to do anything and turn the whole country upside down in order to achieve it. May God protect our people and nation from such a shameless and questionable character and such a disasterous plight and may He continue to be with us all.”

