Fani-Kayode gives condition for support of Muslim-Muslim ticket by APC

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday declared his support for Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a condition.

The debate on the choice of running mate for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has dominated public discourse in the last few days with Nigerians divided on the matter.

However, in a statement he personally signed, Fani-Kayode said the choice of a Muslim as Tinubu’s running mate was not a bad idea provided it would not pose a danger to Christianity in the country.

He added that his loyalty to the party remains firm.

The ex-minister also slammed those criticising him for supporting Tinubu.

He said: “For those who believe that I should not support Jagaban today simply because of what I said about him in the past I say grow up and hear the following. No matter what transpired before, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now the democratically elected legitimate candidate of the party to which I belong.

“Do you really expect me to turn my back on my party simply because he is our flag bearer? Do you expect me to fold my hands, remain silent and say nothing whilst you try to take him and our party to cleansers and stop us from winning power at the centre? Is that how politics works?

“If that is your expectation and wish you will wait forever. Hell will freeze over before I do that. Party loyalty is everything and unless and until I change parties I will remain faithful, loyal and trustworthy to our flag bearers and candidates in the APC and write, speak and fight for them.

“Leave me alone to make my choices just as you have made yours. Follow whoever you believe in all the way to the toilet and let me follow Jagaban to victory. If Jagaban or APC does something wrong tomorrow or fields a Muslim-Muslim ticket with a Muslim VP that I regard as being a danger to Christians I will leave them and fight against them.

“This much I assure you because I do not shy away from such things especially when it comes to matters touching and concerning my faith. However, if they field a Muslim-Christian ticket or Muslim-Muslim ticket with a Muslim VP that is reasonable, moderate and trustworthy and that I am sure will protect the Christian and national interest I will support them with every fibre of my being. It’s as simple as that.”

